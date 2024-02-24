Debuting WWE star comments on "history-setting moment" following SmackDown

WWE SmackDown hosted a couple of debuts this Friday night. The pretaped show brought two NXT stars to get a taste of the main roster in a history making moment. One of the superstars who made it to the main roster tonight was NXT's Dante Chen.

Fans got an entertaining episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Friday night’s show saw Randy Orton stand tall to close out the broadcast before the men’s Chamber match. Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and LA Knight will be the other men entering the unforgiving structure on Saturday.

The show also hosted the arrival of Bron Breakker to the blue brand. He made his debut against another newcomer, Dante. While Chen lost the match on Friday, he took to Twitter to comment on the history-setting moment that saw him become the first Singaporean wrestler to appear on the WWE main roster.

Check out what Dante Chen wrote in his post below:

"HCTP. 👊🏻 Although the outcome was unfavourable, it was still another history-setting moment of my own by wrestling my first match on SmackDown and being the first Singaporean to do so. 🇸🇬 Achieve whatever you want and stay hungry. 🌌#SmackDown #WeAreNXT #DanteChen #ChenUp."

You can view his post below:

Bron Breakker had an impressive outing on SmackDown this week. It was a top moment for the former NXT Champion who made an impact earlier with his 2024 Royal Rumble appearance.

SmackDown will be closely followed by WWE Elimination Chamber this week

WWE is constantly trying to spread its wings to new markets and host premium live events around the world. After a lot of success with live events in Saudi Arabia and India, the superstars flew to Australia earlier this week.

WWE had to pre-tape Friday night’s SmackDown so that the stars would have enough time to arrive Down Under and get some rest. Interestingly, the premium live event is set to take place just hours after SmackDown was broadcast in the United States.

The company will make history with its first PLE Down Under. The show will likely have some great matches and top spots to make it memorable for fans in Australia.

