Decision involving Nia Jax has created a major problem at WrestleMania, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Nia Jax has been on an excellent run of form since 2024 started - picking up major wins, having an incredible Royal Rumble performance, and now going to Perth to challenge Rhea Ripley. However, a wrestling veteran says a decision involving Nia has caused a problem for WrestleMania 40.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo spoke in detail about the fallout from the WrestleMania XL Press Conference. While he felt that only the part involving The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns was relevant, he gave his two cents about the confrontation between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Becky Lynch's loss to Nia Jax makes it hard for anybody to get excited about a showdown with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40:

"The last freaking match Becky Lynch match she got squashed by Nia Jax. So now she's wrestling Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania? I'm supposed to be excited about that? You got killed by Nia Jax. Not her, but I mean that's the booking. You lost to Nia and I'm supposed to get excited about her wrestling Rhea Ripley?" [4:37 - 5:00]

Nia Jax explained why her WWE return was delayed

The Irresistible Force has been bulldozing through Rhea Ripley in the last few weeks on RAW. The chaos led to General Manager Adam Pearce giving her a title shot at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

Her return has certainly been far more impressive than most of her previous WWE run. So what took her so long to return?

Speaking to Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling, Nia Jax said that the Royal Rumble return in 2023 was her way of testing the waters before deciding on an in-ring return:

“You know, I wasn’t quite sure,” she replied. “I think the Rumble was just like a toe in the water to see how it felt. And then it felt great. You know? I felt the energy, and of course, the WWE Universe is just intoxicating. And so I thought, you know, I’m gonna get back in the ring and get back in shape and then come back," she said. (H/T Haus of Wrestling)

Jax is set for one of the biggest matches of her career at Elimination Chamber, but only time will tell whether she can pull off a massive win on her Road to WrestleMania.

