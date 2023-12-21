Dee Snider credits legendary 12-time WWE champion for making him "a better man"

WWE Superstars have inspired many big names around the globe, including Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider. The glam metal artist recently shared his friendship with a legendary WWE Superstar who helped him become a better human.

Dee Snider gained popularity as the frontman of the hugely popular band Twisted Sister. The group was inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Appearing on Side Jams with Bryan Reesman, Snider touched upon many topics, including his charitable work. He credited Mick Foley for showing him how being generous can make you a better human being.

"Mick Foley, the wrestler — Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and all those characters — he and I became very good friends," Snider told Side Jams. "We lived near each other on Long Island, and we met and connected. Mick does insane amount of charity, and without making a big deal about it. Amazing. Put it this way — the man's married and he's got three or four kids."

He continued:

"He called me one day and says, 'Listen, I'm visiting a kid in the hospital. He's got leukemia, he's a big fan of yours. Would you come with me?' So I went to the hospital and met this kid and saw what the kid got out of it, out of just that moment. When Mick drove me home, I said, 'Mick, you made me a better man today.'"

He added that it was at that point he realized that he needed to do more for the community. It allowed Dee Snider to dig deep and follow the legendary WWE Superstar’s footsteps.

"I said [to myself], 'Look at what Mick does, and look at what you don't do.' At the point, it was in the early 2000s, where I said, 'I need to do more. I need to give back. I need to say yes.'" Dee Snider continued. "Thank you, Mick Foley, for waking me up and showing me that we can help. And there's something more that we need to do."

Twisted Sister’s original run came to an end in the late ‘80s. However, Dee Snider's band reunited in November 2001 to op the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money. They have had several reunions ever since.

WWE Superstars have touched many lives, including Dee Snider's

Mick Foley is among the many WWE Superstars known for their charitable work. John Cena is arguably the biggest name who has done a lot for charity.

He holds the record for granting the most number of Make-A-Wish Foundation wishes. That’s not all, as he has often worked on the sidelines to help the community.

That's not all, as Titus O'Neil has also done a lot for the community. Fans have also seen Cody Rhodes do much work since his WWE return.

Dee Snider has taken inspiration from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to do more for the community. Similarly, many other big names have followed in popular WWE stars' footsteps over the years.

