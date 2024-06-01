Defeaning chants break out during SmackDown; Paul Heyman reacts

Paul Heyman couldn't help but contain his emotions after the crowd chanted three words. They got so loud that they were borderline deafening, and it was hard not to acknowledge "We want Roman."

As you know, The Wiseman has been in a bit of a crisis recently. He has lost control of his position in The Bloodline despite repeatedly warning Solo Sikoa that senseless, unplanned violence wasn't the answer. He urged Sikoa to give him the role that Roman Reigns did, to strategize and act accordingly.

Paul Heyman was bombarded with "We want Roman" chants backstage and during his segment. The Wiseman couldn't help but get emotional in response:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Heyman's biggest source of frustration has been how Solo Sikoa has taken The Bloodline by storm, becoming the interim leader in the process.

The wheels are in motion for Roman Reigns' inevitable return, and the "We want Roman" chants will only get louder as the story continues to take a dramatic turn.

Expand Tweet

Until then, the recently debuted Tonga Loa will be officially anointed next week on SmackDown. This Friday, he and Tama Tonga defeated The Street Profits, who aligned with Kevin Owens amidst Randy Orton's absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback