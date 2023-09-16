"Defined a whole generation" – WWE star breaks character to praise John Cena (Exclusive)

John Cena recently returned to WWE television to appear on several SmackDown episodes over the next few weeks. In an exclusive interview, RAW star Ludwig Kaiser had nothing but good things to say about the 16-time world champion's impact on the wrestling business.

Cena performed as one of WWE's top full-time attractions for more than a decade before slowing down his in-ring schedule in the mid-2010s. Although he still wrestles sporadically, the 46-year-old now focuses on acting.

During WWE's recent trip to India, Kaiser spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about Cena's impressive career:

"Obviously, he defined a whole generation, right? He's been at the very top for so many years. That is not easy, very much going back to the whole you see him succeed in the ring and all of that, but all that work, all that pressure and everything that you put into that, and seen a lot by a lot of people. Yeah, what a legend. It means definitely a lot to us, but also I'm sure to the fans in India to get to see John Cena inside the ring actually perform and wrestling in India." [0:55 – 1:26]

What happened when John Cena wrestled in India?

On September 8, WWE hosted a live event at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

In the show-closing match, John Cena teamed up with former rival Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

The event featured seven matches in total, including Gunther's successful Intercontinental Championship defense against Shanky. Rhea Ripley also retained her Women's World Championship against Natalya.

