"Definitely being demoted, bro"- Vince Russo criticizes WWE's booking of  29-year-old star, compares him to Jinder Mahal (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE for poorly booking Reginald and compared him to Jinder Mahal.

Back in 2022, Reggie started dating fellow WWE star Dana Brooke while the latter was the 24/7 Champion. Reggie helped Brooke retain her title on several occasions. Although Dana once lost her championship to Nikki A.S.H., she ultimately regained it.

Shortly afterward, Brooke demanded a divorce from Reggi as the latter attempted to pin her for the 24/7 title.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE has demoted Reginald. The latter used to perform on the main roster, but he is currently working in NXT.

The veteran compared him to Jinder Mahal's booking and stated that Mahal has at least won a WWE Championship once in his career.

"I'm not talking about an established act that has been around forever and it doesn't matter, like I just saw The New Day are on NXT. I'm not talking about somebody in that category. I'm talking about somebody who was up at the WWE, got a taste like a Reginald, and now they're back at NXT. Do they not understand? You're psychologist, bro. Do they not understand that what can totally screw with their psyche? No matter what way you slice it, right? Definitely being demoted bro. Jinder Mahal, well at least Jinder Mahal though was WWE Champion," said Vince Russo. (1:14:13 - 1:15:12)

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo criticized WWE for wasting JBL's talent on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, JBL teamed up with Baron Corbin to take on Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. Despite JBL being involved in the match, Gargano successfully won, thus earning his ticket to Elimination Chamber.

In continuation of the same interview, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE has totally wasted the Hall of Famer's talent by making him lose to Gargano.

"If JBL was not a millionaire, I would get this," Russo said. "But you bring him in, and the guy he's with is gonna lose to a guy half his size. Like what sense does that make? And then you got Lumis out there. They totally don't know what to do with him," said Russo.

It would be exciting to see if WWE plans to bring Reggie back on the main roster once again.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes