"Definitely not doing a singles match" - WWE legend Ricky Steamboat on returning to the ring after 12 years (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Ricky Steamboat recently recalled how his 2022 return match came to be, revealing he first declined the pitch for a singles encounter.

Steamboat returned to in-ring competition after 12 years at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event on November 27. The WWE Hall of Famer teamed up with FTR to defeat the trio of Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and Nick Aldis. Though the AAA Tag Team Champions did the heavy lifting for the side, the legend was also impressive, entertaining the fans by turning back the clock.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Steamboat revealed the initial talks were to have him compete in a singles match, but he declined that pitch. The legendary performer added that once FTR was included in the scheme of things, everything fell into place as he trusted their skills.

"It started out as a conversation about being a singles match, and I said, I'm definitely not doing a singles match; I'm just not. And then it got to a tag, and then it got to a six-man tag team match. And then my two partners, FTR, two boys I know. I trained them in the WWE school about 8-9 years ago. And they are good kids and great hands, so I said yes, I got a pair of really good guys," said Ricky Steamboat.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added that he always intended to execute only a select few high spots in the match.

"So I finally said yes because I thought I could sprinkle some Steamboat dust, and then I can tag out and then get me back for a little this and that, and then I can tag out. And that's exactly the way how it turned out," added Ricky Steamboat (4:23 - 5:14)

Check out the full video below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tennessee Titans play the Dallas Cowboys this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

WWE veteran Ricky Steamboat on potential match with Roman Reigns

In the same chat, Ricky Steamboat also discussed the kind of match he would like to have with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns if the two were ever to share a ring. The 69-year-old legend said he would surprise fans with a kind of finish they wouldn't see coming.

"I see that with a guy like Roman Reigns, where it's not so much one-sided in different parts of the match. I want to take fans on a ride to which they don't see anything coming and anything we do is a surprise," said Ricky Steamboat.

Gary Michael Cappetta @GaryCappetta RETURN OF THE DRAGON

Ricky Steamboat returned to ring action yesterday in a 6 man tag match. The event took place in Raleigh, NC with Steamboat's team (FTR) the victors. RETURN OF THE DRAGONRicky Steamboat returned to ring action yesterday in a 6 man tag match. The event took place in Raleigh, NC with Steamboat's team (FTR) the victors. https://t.co/wyqhtOZ9C5

Though it's safe to say a singles match between Reigns and Steamboat is unlikely to materialize, one could only imagine the two could have had.

Did you watch Ricky Steamboat's return match? Do you want him to return to WWE for one final bout? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes