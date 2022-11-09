"Definitely Summerslam worthy" - Twitter goes berserk with the potential idea of Cody Rhodes feuding with 42-year-old WWE star upon their returns

Wrestling fans on Twitter reacted to the idea of Cody Rhodes feuding with Randy Orton upon their respective returns to the company.

Rhodes' last match in the company was at Hell in a Cell when he defeated Seth Rollins in their trilogy bout. Meanwhile, Orton has been sidelined with a lengthy injury since losing the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos.

Twitter user @ProWFinesse suggested the idea of a potential feud between the former Legacy stablemates once they are fit to step back into the squared circle. The WWE Universe pretty much agreed with the idea, whereas one Twitter user even suggested the idea of a tag team championship run between the two men.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I'd love to see them run it back when they are both healthy. I'd love to see them run it back when they are both healthy. https://t.co/KoBZDxHLrb

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

CJ Hendricks @hendrickswwe177 @ProWFinesse Yeah and bring back ted dibiase so Legacy can return. @ProWFinesse Yeah and bring back ted dibiase so Legacy can return.

Yatharth @ygrox22 @ProWFinesse I want Cody Vs Randy at Mania @ProWFinesse I want Cody Vs Randy at Mania

Rhodes and Orton were stablemates in the Legacy stable alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. The trio worked alongside each other during Rhodes' initial run with WWE.

Judging by the replies, fans also demanded a Legacy reunion, with one even suggesting the idea of a feud between them and The Bloodline.

Randy Orton previously labeled Cody Rhodes as his "babysitter"

During a past interview, Randy Orton labeled Cody Rhodes as his "babysitter." At a press conference that was uploaded to GiveMeSport WWE's official YouTube channel, Orton explained how The American Nightmare helped him.

The Viper claimed that his former stablemate took full responsibility for him:

"When he came up, I was still in a period of time when I needed a babysitter," said Orton. "As much as he puts me over for me taking him under my wing when he was brand new, he drove me around town to town. Cody probably is responsible for getting me town to town safely for a good three years of my career. If it wasn’t for him I might not be here right now. He was my babysitter after the show." said Randy Orton.

It remains to be seen when Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will return to in-ring action. The American Nightmare is expected to be back in 2023.

