Delayed Draft pick had legend "wondering" when WWE was going to get behind 29-year-old star

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke about Cameron Grimes being called up to the main roster.

The Million Dollar Man had worked with Grimes in 2022, when he was feuding with LA Knight over the Million Dollar Championship. DiBiase served as an on-screen mentor and financial advisor to the NXT star, helping him succeed in the wrestling business and manage his wealth.

On a recent episode of Everybody's Got A Pod, DiBiase mentioned that both the talents that he worked with in NXT, namely LA Knight and Cameron Grimes were now on the main roster, although Knight did it earlier. He was happy for Grimes and felt that the call-up would be great for the up-and-coming star.

"All the stuff I did with him was almost a year ago, way back last summer. And actually, LA Knight got moved up before he did. I was kinda wondering. I was very impressed with Cameron. Very happy to hear that they finally moved him up. That's awesome." [From 0:25 to 0:45]

Cameron Grimes was victorious in his WWE main roster debut

The NXT sensation, Cameron Grimes was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. In fact, he was the last pickup by the blue brand.

This past week on SmackDown, Grimes showed his mettle against seasoned competitor Baron Corbin. The Lone Wolf claimed that he would take down the rookie in no time and send him back to the developmental. However, this was not to be as the former Million Dollar Champion finished the match with a devastating Cave In just seconds after the opening bell.

With this match, Grimes registered his first win on the main roster and sent out a message to the locker room that he was there to make an impact.

