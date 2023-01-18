"Delete this" - WWE fans beg John Cena not to face 27-year-old controversial star at WrestleMania 39

WWE legend John Cena's latest Instagram post has sent fans into a frenzy as many deduced the link to recent rumors about a potential WrestleMania match.

Cena appeared on the final episode of SmackDown last year, where he joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. He picked up the win against The Tribal Chief and his Honorary Uce while maintaining his legendary streak of competing in a WWE match every year since his debut.

Fans were curious to know if he would return on the road to WrestleMania after backstage rumors claimed that the creative team had plans for the 16-time world champion. The company seemingly wanted to book a match between John Cena and Logan Paul at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cena has further fuelled those rumors by sharing a picture of Logan Paul and Jake Paul on Instagram in which Logan is holding a WWE Championship.

Despite competing in only three matches, Logan Paul has impressed fans and critics with his in-ring prowess. This led to a mixed reaction from Cena's followers, with many urging him to face someone else while others felt they could deliver a good match. Although not everyone is a fan of Paul's work outside the company, they agree that he could step up to the task.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to John Cena posting a picture of the Logan brothers:

WWE fans are not happy with John Cena's latest post

One of his followers even commented on the post, saying:

"Delete This"

The WWE Universe also took to Twitter to express their views on the latest post by the Leader of Cenation:

Aman Vats @AmanVats01 John Cena fans when they realise the two most possible options for Cena Wrestlemania opponents are Austin Theory and Logan Paul: John Cena fans when they realise the two most possible options for Cena Wrestlemania opponents are Austin Theory and Logan Paul: https://t.co/DTHawEkSpb

Top champion secretly filmed a segment w

ith John Cena on WWE SmackDown

As mentioned before, Cena made an appearance on SmackDown last year. Recent backstage reports suggest that Austin Theory was flown to shoot a segment with Cena after the show.

The reigning United States Champion was scheduled to compete in the main event of a house show on the same night. However, he was summoned to the blue brand, where he worked with John Cena in a video. There's no confirmation regarding the purpose of the aforementioned video shoot, as it could also be for the 2K games.

Theory has taken shots at Cena in the past and recently even used the famous phrase "The Champ is here" on RAW. Fans believe the two might engage in a rivalry, with many picking the champion as a better opponent for Cena than Logan Paul.

Would you like to see John Cena face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes