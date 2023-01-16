WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage plans to end Roman Reigns' undisputed championship reign, John Cena's next title match secretly in the works?

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's list includes updates on potential backstage plans for the biggest names in the business. The latest rumors have hinted at the near future for top superstars like John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Additionally, there has been a possible disappointing update on Vince McMahon's actions since his return. Here, we look at the biggest rumors that have dominated WWE headlines over the weekend. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE could be considering stripping Roman Reigns of one championship

Xero News @NewsXero Hearing a pitch not confirmed but it is Roman gets stripped.



Tournament to crown new Champ.



Finals Mania Night 1 Main event. Hearing a pitch not confirmed but it is Roman gets stripped.Tournament to crown new Champ.Finals Mania Night 1 Main event.

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in the company. His claims as The Tribal Chief are further supported by the envious title reign that has seen him hold both world championships for nearly a year. However, the latest reports suggest that Reigns might not stay the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for too long.

As reported by Xero News, there was a pitch to strip Reigns of one of his titles. A tournament will be held to crown the new champion, with its final match taking place at WrestleMania Hollywood on Night One.

However, the idea above was notably a pitch, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Reigns is currently focused on his title match against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble later this month. Fans are excited to see the two superstars lock horns, but everyone is particularly interested in Sami Zayn's role in the upcoming bout.

#2 Top champion quietly filmed a segment with John Cena on SmackDown last year

Supremepapi @itstillhurtsbro In case ppl are still wondering if John Cena vs Austin Theory is a good idea for Wrestlemania, just listen to the GASP from the crowd after seeing their first interaction with each other. This feud will be In case ppl are still wondering if John Cena vs Austin Theory is a good idea for Wrestlemania, just listen to the GASP from the crowd after seeing their first interaction with each other. This feud will be 💰 https://t.co/HQmI6npmnv

John Cena appeared on WWE SmackDown's final show of 2022, where he joined forces with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. He reportedly also filmed a segment with Austin Theory backstage.

As per Fightful Select, Theory was pulled from a match to work with Cena backstage on the blue brand.

"Theory was originally scheduled to main event of the Toronto live event that night in a cage match with Seth Rollins. However, Theory was pulled from that show to travel to Tampa, where he was set to film a segment with John Cena. We aren't told if that was to be digital, for future use, for 2K, but the segment was filmed."

Notably, Theory fired shots at John Cena last year, leading to speculation about their potential match. The latest rumors about a segment being filmed have sparked rumors that the two might cross paths on Road to WrestleMania 39.

#3 Vince McMahon has reportedly not kept his promise since his WWE return

Vince McMahon recently revealed that he is returning to the company to facilitate its potential sale. He is now the Executive Chairman of WWE, while Stephanie McMahon announced that she is stepping down from her role as co-CEO. Vince had assured in his statement that he would only work towards exploring strategic alternatives for the promotion.

However, as per the reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon is already backtracking from his words. He has reportedly started suggesting changes backstage and has hired some of his old staff.

Vince McMahon retired from WWE last year following an internal board investigation launched against him after details of sexual harassment allegations were made public.

