Deonna Purrazzo becomes the new Knockouts Champion at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

The Knockouts Champion match between Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace lived up to all the hype as the title showdown ended up being one of the best matches at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV.

In the end, Purrazzo defeated Grace to become the new Knockouts Champion.

The well-worked 16-minute match was technical, hard-hitting and booked to near perfection as Purrazzo ended Grace's 182-day reign.

Purrazzo was released from the WWE recently, and the 26-year-old wrestler didn't waste any time on the sidelines as she appeared as part of a promo on the Impact Wrestling episode of May 26th.

Deonna Purrazzo is your new Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion

"The Virtuosa" had previously made a few appearances for TNA between 2014 to 2017, and she finally returned to the promotion on the June 9th episode.

She attacked Grace, cementing a heel turn in the process. Purrazzo has thrived ever since turning heel, and she put on a star-making performance en route to capturing her maiden Knockouts Championship.

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy had interviewed Deonna Purrazzo back in April during which she opened up about her next possible destination. Deonna Purrazzo had praised the Impact Wrestling Women's division back then and fast forward a few months later; she is now the Knockouts Champion!

"That being said, if that's not an option, IMPACT has an amazing women's division right now. Tessa Blanchard has done some really cool things. Kylie Rae just signed there, Kiera's there, Taya... There's a really good group of girls that are doing some stuff that I would love to also be a part of. I don't know. I would love to go back to Japan, I'd love to go to Australia again. If I could wrestle in England again, I love that. It's like I would just love a shot at saying, "Screw you, WWE!" [Deonna laughs] Really!"

While Jordynne Grace has impressed everyone during her Knockouts Championship reign, it's time for 'The Virtuoso' era at the Impact Zone, and we just can't wait to see how Deonna Purrazzo fares as the title-holder.

Considering the high-quality match that Deonna Purrazzo and Grace had at Slammiversary, we should ideally see the two talented women have a rematch soon, possibly at the confirmed Bound for Glory PPV scheduled to happen on October 24th.