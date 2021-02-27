"I was in tears" - Current champion recalls being in the crowd for Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair

Deonna Purrazzo has recalled her memories of being in attendance at WrestleMania 24 to see Shawn Michaels end the career of Ric Flair.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where wrestling stars revealed their favorite and most important matches, the current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Purrazzo revealed the lasting imprint Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair left on her as a fan. Being just 13 years old at the time, it's understandable the emotional match means as much as it does to The Virtuosa.

Here's what Deonna Purrazzo had to say on Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair:

“So many matches come to mind, but the one that was it for me was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24.” “I was in the crowd for it, which made it even more special. My mom had got tickets for my brother and me for Christmas, and I’ll never forget the feeling right before that match started. I was in tears after Shawn said, ‘I’m sorry, I love you,’ and ended Ric’s WWE career.” - Sports Illustrated.

Deonna Purrazzo was thrilled to attend WrestleMania as a young fan

Now a multiple-time champion and a professional wrestler in her own right, Deonna Purrazzo didn't shy away from just how excited she was to be attending WrestleMania as a young WWE fan.

Purrazzo also noted how she got the chance to meet Chris Jericho during her WrestleMania experience:

"I was so surprised to get those tickets.” “Every year our mom would do a scavenger hunt where we needed to follow clues and it would lead us to our gift. When we finally found this one, it was amazing—it was the WrestleMania tickets and WrestleMania shirts. It’s all I had ever wanted, so it was such a shock. I got to meet Chris Jericho at a signing, and that weekend was everything I dreamed it would be. At the time I thought that was going to be the best moment of my life.”

Deonna Purrazzo is the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion and has proven herself to be one of the top performers in the industry over the past couple of years.