Deonna Purrazzo talks about being one of IMPACT Wrestling's top stars

In the summer of 2020, Deonna Purrazzo shocked the wrestling world by making her way to IMPACT Wrestling. In no time, she quickly knocked off Jordynne Grace to capture the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship. In many ways, she's one of the top stars in the promotion, and she recently reflected on this prominence.

The Virtuosa has been a major part of the company, as she has elevated an already loaded Knockouts Division. Deonna Purrazzo's addition to the roster gave IMPACT Wrestling an elite technician, and few wrestlers have been able to defeat her since her debut.

Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about her rise to the top. Going from someone who was rarely used in WWE to the top Knockout and, possibly, the top star in all of IMPACT Wrestling is a big leap for any performer. Purrazzo discussed this progression in the interview.

"I don't think I could have imagined anything that happened to me in 2020 being what it was. But it's been like you said, a roller coaster ride since I debuted in May and to be at the top of the Knockouts division and to be one of the top stars on IMPACT Wrestling is exactly what I wanted. It's been long. Almost nine years of begging someone to give me a chance; to give me the ball and let me run."

Purrazzo is already a two-time Knockouts Champion, and she was named IMPACT's Wrestler of the Year in 2020. With this remarkable track record, she's quickly becoming one of the most buzzworthy women's wrestlers in the industry.

Deonna Purrazzo explains why she's happy in IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo in IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is the face of the Knockouts Division, a position that she takes seriously. IMPACT Wrestling has given her the chance to thrive, and she stated that she's quite happy with her role with the company.

"Now that IMPACT has, I take my position in the Knockouts Division as the champion very seriously. I hold it in such high regard as a professional wrestler and as Deonna Purrazzo the human being. I gush over it every interview. I'm so happy with what I am, where I am, and what I'm doing with IMPACT Wrestling."

Purrazzo has faced some of the greatest Knockouts in the promotion's history throughout her reign, and she'll face another legend on Saturday night. The Virtuosa will defend her IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship against the renowned 4-time champion ODB at the Sacrifice event.

Be sure to check out the rest of the interview in the video above, and more great content from Lucha Libre Online at their YouTube channel.