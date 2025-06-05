Departing star reveals nixed Chelsea Green feud idea before WWE exit

Chelsea Green has been one of the most prominent WWE stars on the SmackDown brand over the last year. In a recent interview, Shotzi disclosed details about her abandoned feud with Green.
Shotzi recently announced she is set to leave WWE after the company's higher-ups decided against offering her a new contract. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was due to return to SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. However, the idea never came to fruition.
On Daria & Toni Unwrapped, Shotzi told former WWE star Sonya Deville that she was supposed to join forces with Michin to face Green:
"I was in the process of going back to SmackDown, and I'm told, 'Oh, yeah, we'll have you feud with Chelsea. You and Mia [Michin] can get together and take on her crew.' And it just never happens. It was like, week after week, 'Hey, we're gonna get to this match,' and then they'd be like, 'We're gonna move it to next week.' 'Oh, we'll probably wait until after we're back from Europe tour.' 'Oh, we're probably gonna have to wait until after 'Mania.' It was just like that over and over." [21:05 – 21:40]
Shotzi's nixed SmackDown role went to B-Fab. In recent months, the former Hit Row member has teamed up with Michin to feud with Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven.
When Shotzi knew her WWE career was over
After weeks of last-minute changes, Shotzi realized heading into WrestleMania 41 that her five-and-a-half-year WWE run was likely coming to an end.
The 33-year-old added that she feared for her future when nobody contacted her about a contract extension.
"As soon as 'Mania was coming around and I still didn't hear anything, that's when I was like, 'Okay, my contract's up soon," Shotzi continued. "Now I'm getting worried.'" [21:41 – 21:52]
In the same interview, Shotzi revealed what happened backstage after Alexa Bliss took her spot in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.
