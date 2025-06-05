Departing WWE star says Alexa Bliss apologized to her after the Royal Rumble

By Danny Hart
Modified Jun 05, 2025 14:46 GMT
Five-time Women
Five-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Alexa Bliss returned to in-ring action at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble after a two-year absence. In a recent interview, departing WWE star Shotzi recalled how the popular wrestler apologized to her backstage at the event.

Ad

Shotzi was originally supposed to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1 after receiving a late call from WWE. However, she was replaced by Alexa Bliss at short notice on the day of the event.

On Daria & Toni Unwrapped, Shotzi told former WWE talent Sonya Deville that Bliss had no idea she took her spot:

"Honestly, if you're gonna take me out for anyone, at least make it be the biggest pop of the night. I have to say that Alexa had no idea that someone was getting replaced. She had no idea any of that was going on. She felt so bad, and she came up to me afterwards, and she was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry, I didn't even realize they were taking someone out of the Rumble to get me in there.'" [23:19 – 23:44]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Shotzi recently announced she is set to leave WWE when her contract expires. The 33-year-old refused to reveal the exact date of her departure because she wants her first post-WWE appearance to be a surprise.

How Shotzi found out about Alexa Bliss replacing her

Heading into the Royal Rumble, Shotzi appeared on NXT alongside Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley in the Chemical X faction. She had been told that the angle would only last a short time because she was needed on SmackDown.

Ad
Ad

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion learned about WWE's decision to replace her with Alexa Bliss while she was preparing for the match.

"It was like 3 p.m. the day before Rumble, and they were like, 'Hey, can you get on a flight in a couple of hours?'" Shotzi said. "And then I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm not ready for this,' and just packed my bags. I don't even know what I put in my bags, and got to the airport in like an hour. And then it led to nothing. The day of, I got told while I was in the makeup chair that I wasn't in it. Yeah, it is tough." [22:29 – 23:12]
Ad

Alexa Bliss was the 21st entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted 11 minutes before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Please credit Daria & Toni Unwrapped and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications