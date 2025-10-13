Departing WWE star reveals new name

A WWE Superstar shared that he would be departing the company earlier today and has already changed his name on social media. The veteran used to be on the main roster and was part of a popular faction earlier in his career.Ridge Holland revealed on social media today that WWE has informed him that they will not be renewing his contract when it expires on November 14. Holland is out of action with an injury and recently underwent surgery. Following the announcement of his departure from the promotion, Holland changed his name on X to his real name, Luke Menzies, as seen in the post below.Holland revealed in his announcement that the company was still going to cover the costs of his rehab, but his guaranteed pay would be coming to an end, making it difficult to support a family of five. The 37-year-old was a member of The Brawling Brutes faction during his time on the main roster, but the group was disbanded in 2023. Big E suffered a broken neck in 2022 due to a move by Holland that went wrong outside the ring.WWE legend claims Ridge Holland recovered from injuring Big EWrestling veteran Mark Henry recently suggested that Ridge Holland was able to bounce back after the botch that caused Big E's broken neck on the March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown.Speaking on Busted Open Radio, The World's Strongest Man stated that Ridge Holland recovered from Big E's unfortunate injury after it appeared that he was &quot;mailing it in&quot; for a while.&quot;He's eaten it up...The injury that Big E sustained and pointing to the fact that he injured somebody, I lived through that. For a while there it looked like [Holland] was mailing it in. 'Maybe this ain't for me,' and then you see the maturation process, the whole Chase U thing, it was like he got to look at himself again for the first time and he realized how you fix things,&quot; Mark Henry said.A Chief Rocka Called Bad News☝🏿🤬🥶🔪Razor Jerome @5Deuce4Tre7LINKRidge Holland just announced that his contract isn't being renewed when it expires next month. WWE will still pay for his rehab but that's it. Ridge's run was mired with badly timed injuries. After the Big E injury, it was Joever. The multiple reboot attempts didn't work either.Only time will tell what the future holds for Ridge Holland in professional wrestling after his WWE contract expires next month.