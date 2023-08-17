"Deserves a title" - Wrestling fans demand Triple H to push top WWE Superstar for a championship run ahead of WrestleMania 40

The wrestling world has clamored the Chief Content Officer Triple H to give a massive push to a top WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The superstar in question is Cody Rhodes, who failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. When The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based promotion from AEW in 2022, he clearly stated he had made his comeback to finish the story - to become a WWE World Champion.

The 38-year-old star won this year's Royal Rumble and went on a mission to defeat The Tribal Chief for the World title at WrestleMania 39. However, at that time, The Bloodline members worked their magic to keep Cody Rhodes down.

Fans predicted that Rhodes didn't win at the Grandest Stage of them All this year because the 14-time World Champion sought revenge on the former AEW star for infamously smashing the Triple H-inspired throne in 2019 outside WWE.

However, all that has been water under the bridge, as The American Nightmare has been on a stellar run which also saw him slaying The Beast Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023.

Expand Tweet

WWE has recently announced that tickets for next year's Show of Shows will go live this Friday. Rhodes appeared in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 Media Day and also made time to take selfies with the fans.

This caught the wrestling world's attention claiming that currently, the star is at his peak being a babyface and that Triple H should put a title on him.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan noted that Rhodes deserved a World title to complete his late father Dusty Rhodes' dream.

Expand Tweet

Another fan asserted that The American Nightmare has to win the title at next year's Mania.

Expand Tweet

A fan demanded that Triple H should push Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

Looking at how the 38-year-old star made time for clicking pictures with the fans, a user referred to him as "Man of the people."

Expand Tweet

Another fan aggressively said that everyone would riot if Cody did not win at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

This fan shared a selfie he took with Rhodes at the event:

Expand Tweet

Look at the response he gets from the WWE Universe, it's safe to say that The American Nightmare winning the title next year will be the perfect ending for his story.

Triple H was unhappy with Sami Zayn's behavior after Elimination Chamber 2023

Followed by a heroic effort at Centre Bell, Canada, during the Elimination Chamber PLE, Zayn lost to Roman Reigns. When the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion appeared at a post-show conference, he was disappointed with the match's result as he felt that he let his hometown down.

While speaking on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast, Zayn shared that Triple H was saddened by how he did not cherish the success of the storyline with Reigns.

"Hunter talked to me a day or two later and he was like, 'Dude, what was with you in that press conference. You were such a downer. Like, you gotta think of what those people saw. Those people just saw the culmination of this amazing story for the last year and they saw one of the most electric crowds ever and the whole night was amazing,'" he said.

Watch the video below:

Given that the company creatives have put Sami Zayn out of the World title picture, fans eagerly want to see Cody Rhodes put The Tribal Chief to sleep and become a new WWE World Champion.

Do you think Triple H and the company would put the title on The American Nightmare? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage