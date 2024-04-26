Despite vacating WWE Women's World Title, Rhea Ripley won't lose one major thing, according to veteran

Pro wrestling veteran Matt Hardy has now revealed that even though Rhea Ripley relinquished her WWE Women's World Championship, there was still something important that she had on her in-ring return.

Last week, The Eradicator had to vacate her title because of a vicious backstage attack by Liv Morgan on the fallout episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL. The Judgment Day member promised to come back stronger and hunt down whosoever held her title.

WWE later announced that a Battle Royal would be held to crown the new Women's World Champion. On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch won the multi-woman match to capture the Women's World Championship.

While speaking on an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, co-host Jon Alba asked the former United States Champion if Rhea Ripley would lose her top spot following her WWE hiatus. The 49-year-old veteran explained that Mami had done everything in her power to climb to the top of the mountain and upon her in-ring return, that mark would be waiting for her.

"I think she (Rhea Ripley) is good and secure, she can go fix whatever she needs to get fixed, she can heal up and she's gonna come back, and that spot is going to be sitting there waiting for her because she has demanded so much attention. She has commanded that TV time and that spot and it'll be waiting on her whenever she comes back and she's 100%," Matt Hardy said. [2:03 - 2:25]

What the future has in store for Mami remains to be seen.

Rhea Ripley shared an update on her injury during WWE hiatus

Liv Morgan's shocking backstage attack on Rhea Ripley led to the latter suffering a shoulder injury. Now, The Judgment Day member recently provided an update on her injury amid her absence from WWE.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mami revealed that she had a swollen bump from a torn ligament, but she could relax her shoulder without the sling.

"Can relax without my sling. But look at this nice swollen bump from my ligaments being torn and my collarbone poking through," Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story below:

Fans await Mami's massive in-ring return so that she can get a chance to claim the Women's World Championship back from whoever will be holding it then.

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast and give Sportskeeda Wrestling an H/T for the transcription.