Details on another promotion wanting Wade Barrett to lead 'Nexus' style faction

Wade Barrett would have been dominant as the leader of this faction as well

Wade Barrett is a multi-time Intercontinental Champion in WWE

Nexus

Who can ever forget the impact made by Wade Barrett and Nexus when they arrived on the WWE main roster in 2010. All NXT season 1 'rookies' banded together and attacked John Cena during an edition of RAW.

In one of the most brutal attacks in WWE history, the young men from NXT decimated everything and everyone in their sight. From tearing up the ring to almost chocking out the ringside announcer, the scene was one of total decimation after they left.

Wade Barrett's Nexus continued to dominate RAW for quite some time before the team disbanded. At present, Daniel Bryan remains the only man from the original Nexus to still be part of WWE.

While speaking to POST wrestling, Wade Barrett, who now goes by Stu Bennett, spoke about how Lucha Underground had approached him with an idea to lead a faction similar to Nexus.

It was a very short film cycle. I think they needed me for about three or four hours just to film that little segment so I went and did it and unfortunately, it seems like Lucha Underground is done and dusted now.

Wade Barrett on what his character would have been

Maybe it’ll come back one day but the plan was that I was gonna be this kind of character who was controlling an army of guys. I think they were gonna call me The Lord. The Lord of Wrestling or something like that and I was gonna be controlling these guys who were gonna come in and take over The Temple and attack everyone. A bit like my Nexus days if I’m quite honest with you. It sounded a bit like that so who knows where it could’ve gone. I don’t think the idea was fully fleshed out but, that was the rough pitch that was given to me. (H/T: WrestleZone)

Lucha Underground revolutionized pro-wrestling with its new and innovative approach but unfortunately, it looks like the promotion is as good as dead now. While fans still hope that the show will be picked up for season 5, with most of its talent already working for other promotions, it seems unlikely.

Wade Barrett in Lucha Underground would have certainly been great. Hopefully, we see Nexus' leader Wade Barrett in action soon.