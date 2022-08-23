"You really are a smart mark" - Details on a backstage incident at Ric Flair's last match (Exclusive)

Ric Flair’s last match featured a tense moment backstage between two veterans of the wrestling business.

David Crockett, the son of Jim Crockett Sr. and brother of Jim Crockett Jr., produced the Jim Crockett Promotions event with Conrad Thompson. Jerry Jarrett, the father of Flair’s opponent Jeff Jarrett, made disparaging remarks about the Crockett family on a podcast before the show.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jerry Jarrett amusingly recalled how David Crockett confronted him about his comments. Jarrett, 79, reassured Crockett that he was talking in-character and did not mean to upset anyone:

“He goes, ‘You were shooting.’ I said, ‘Shooting where? I’m too old to shoot.’ He said, ‘That interview, that wasn’t a work. That came from your heart.’ I said, ‘David, you really are a smart mark.’ He said, ‘You wasn’t shooting, you didn’t mean all that?’ I said, ‘Hell no, David. We’re the bad guys. You’re the good guys.’ ‘Oh, okay.’” [6:22-6:58]

What did Jerry Jarrett say to upset David Crockett before Ric Flair's match?

Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett worked as the heels in a losing effort against Andrade El Idolo and the 73-year-old Ric Flair.

Knowing that Jeff was going to be a villain against Flair, Jerry Jarrett played along with his son’s heel persona while hyping up the match.

“Jeff is the heel because a 72-year-old [73-year-old] on his last match is a babyface by nature,” Jarrett explained. “So I said, ‘Well, Jimmy Crockett, bless his heart, was a smart mark. He let Dusty [Rhodes] and Ric Flair and all the other talent lead him around by the nose.’ The funniest sight I ever saw was Jimmy Crockett in a 10-gallon hat and cowboy boots walking out to an airplane that says ‘Goldust’ on the tail. Whoever I was with, I said, ‘That promotion won’t last long.’” [4:58-5:58]

Jerry Jarrett also took a dig at David Crockett, claiming that the former announcer and executive only had a small role in Jim Crockett Promotions:

“I’m telling these stories and they said, ‘Well, what about David?’ and I said, ‘You know, I don’t remember that David was around. Maybe he set up the ring or something.’” [6:00-6:12]

Although the event was marketed as Ric Flair’s last match, The Nature Boy has hinted that he could be tempted to wrestle again. Paul Roma, his former Four Horsemen stablemate, is open to facing the 16-time world champion if he returns to the ring.

