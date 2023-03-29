Details on Ex-WWE star allegedly disliking scrapped romantic storyline idea with Ashley Massaro

Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was against having an on-screen affair with Ashley Massaro, according to his former teammate Paul London.

After winning the 2005 Diva Search competition, Ashley Massaro signed with the Stamford-based company. About a year later, she became Paul London and Brian Kendrick's valet on SmackDown. London and Massaro were also dating in real life.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, London revealed that WWE wanted to do a love-triangle storyline between him, Massaro, and Kendrick. However, Brain was displeased with the idea.

"They were gonna try to start to do this angle where Brian was like also interested in her and we were both interested in her and, you know, almost trying to like romanticize it. And I think he was pretty adamant about his displeasure with that because he didn't want his wife to feel uneasy. But the closest hint of that (...) was when I worked Regal in England and I went for like a crossbody and he ducks and I rolled all the way to the apron and I rolled on top of her. I was supposed to like crush her. And then he came out to like carry her off or something. That was the closest to that angle that they got," London said. [2:32:17 - 2:33:14]

Former WWE star Ashely Massaro tragically died in 2019

In November 2008, Paul London was released from his contract, ending his five-year stint with WWE. A few months prior, his ex-girlfriend Ashley Massaro had requested her release and left the company to take care of her sick daughter.

About 11 years after her departure, Massaro tragically passed away in May 2019 at 39. On a previous episode of Cafe de Rene, London recalled getting the shocking news of his her passing.

"It took me by surprise, too. I had received a message from a friend of mine in England who just said, 'I'm so sorry about Ashley.' I said, 'What?' I don't know what's going on. That's how I found out. [It was] very upsetting and a very sad ending for her because, at her core, [she was] genuinely a very friendly, bright, and sweet person who everyone, for the most part, got along with in the locker room," he said. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

