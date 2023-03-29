What happened when Chris Benoit accused top female WWE star of flirting with him at Wrestler's Court?

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently recalled the time Chris Benoit accused a female co-worker of hitting on him at Wrestler's Court.

Benoit spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in Vince McMahon's promotion, during which he shared the locker room with several female superstars, including Melina. The former Women's Champion made her main roster debut in 2005. Although she shared the ring with several male superstars, Melina never worked with Benoit. Despite never working together, Benoit allegedly accused Melina of hitting on him while she stood trial at Wrestler's Court.

Paul London, who attended the trial, recalled its details during a recent episode of Cafe de Rene.

"It was a different side of Chris. Like he's talking about that they were at some hotel gym and he was on a treadmill and she apparently got on a treadmill next to him even though there are all these empty treadmills and how she started like telling him that she felt comfortable around him and lik felt most at peace when she was near him. But the way he was saying it was making it... it wasn't so much like he was like, 'she touched my hand.' I can't remember what it was but it was just one of those thing where you're thinking like, 'this is all bullsh*t.' like 'Who gives a f**k? Who cares?'" he said. [2:06:21 - 2:07:02]

The former Tag Team Champion disclosed that people close to Melina turned on her while listening to Benoit's accusations.

"All these people were turning on her that she thought were her friends. But because they felt that pressure of the whole roster being in that big ballroom expecting them to say the dirt or say something to put her in a bad light (...) It's very high school. At least it was. But that is the only thing I remember about that rumor and I don't know that anything ever came out of that. You know, Joey and Johnny were the only two that were really 'called to the stand' to speak up on her behalf. Obviously, because they were all a team but it was just weird. I don't know, it was kinda gross," London added. [2:07:03 - 2:08:09]

Why was Melina called into WWE's Wrestler's Court?

Melina was reportedly summoned to Wrestler's Court in 2006 after having a backstage altercation with WWE Hall of Famer Sharmell. According to former WWE referee Nick Patrick, Melina and Sharmell's argument almost got physical.

In an interview with Noonan Speaks, former WWE Superstar Kristal Marshall also opened up on Melina's trial.

"Oh, it was bad. It was bad. It was bad. I remember one time, we were in Europe and they held Court for her. And it's like I sat there and I really didn't know at the time exactly what all that meant. I just knew it was like, 'oh, we're going to talk about some s**t that she did that pissed us off.' Like, looking back now, the s**t they were mad about, it was really none of our f**king business. It was none of our f**king business really! And we are grown a** people now. I can say that. But it really wasn't, so I just kind of felt like sometimes in [pro] wrestling, they pick a whipping boy, so-to-speak. I think she was that person at that time, for sure, at least from the female perspective," she said. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

