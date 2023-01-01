Former WWE star addresses rumors of Chris Benoit cheating on his wife with Michelle McCool

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently addressed rumors suggesting that Chris Benoit cheated on his wife with Michelle McCool.

After participating in the 2004 Diva Search competition, Michelle McCool signed with the Stamford-based company. She made her in-ring debut in March 2005 when she teamed up with The Big Show to defeat Rene Dupree and Dawn Marie. McCool spent about seven years as an active competitor in WWE before leaving and retiring in 2011.

Over the past few years, rumors suggested that McCool had a romance with Chris Benoit during her time in WWE. They claimed that Benoit's wife, Nancy, texted him about his affair with McCool a month before the tragic incident that saw him kill her and his son before committing suicide.

On the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree addressed these rumors.

"I either [never heard of that]. That would go into the conspiracies, right? Yeah, I never heard that. I just saw like Michelle like all over 'Taker like from the get-go. Yeah, I'd seen that not Benoit," he said. [From 1:12:38 - 1:13:00]

Michelle McCool is currently married to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

In 2007, The Undertaker took care of Michelle McCool after she got sick during WWE's tour of Ireland. The two superstars later started dating. Nevertheless, they initially tried to keep their relationship hidden. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2010. They now have a daughter together.

In an interview with Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, McCool opened up about the early days of her relationship with The Deadman.

"So we started dating, and I knew what was gonna come with that. And so it was hard. I hid it for a long time, we hid it for a long time in the work place, for several months. He had a bus at this point, which a lot of the guys do now, I would literally wait until everybody left the building so nobody saw me get on the bus. I would do anything I possibly could to make people still see Michelle for Michelle, not for Undertaker's, at the time, girlfriend. Which I've quickly learned that never goes away because now I'm just Undertaker's wife. So, it is what it is," she said. [H/T: 411Mania]

