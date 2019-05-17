WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro passes away at 39

The 2005 WWE Diva Search Winner

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Marie Massaro passed away Thursday morning in New York at the age of 39.

A report from TMZ stated that Massaro was transported from her home in Suffolk County, New York to a nearby hospital before dying early Thursday morning, though the cause of death is currently unknown.

Massaro was known best for her professional wrestling career that began in 2005 through participating and winning the WWE's Diva Search competition. One of her biggest moments with the company came from the Diva Search, when she gave her real phone number out for fans.

Massaro's last message on Twitter was sent on Tuesday afternoon with a picture of the fanmail she received and telling her followers when she would respond to her fans.

Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon! Love ya punx🤘🏼🖤 pic.twitter.com/U1B1FJEoXK — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) May 15, 2019

She made her in-ring debut on the August 29, 2005 edition of Monday Night Raw when she lost to former WWE superstar Victoria. Massaro made her pay-per-view debut at WWE Unforgiven the following month where she teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to take on Torrie Wilson and Victoria.

She wrestled in WWE for almost four years before being released on July 09, 2008 in order to take care of her sick daughter, Alexis. Her last match was a 12-person tag team match on the April 28, 2008 episode of Raw.

Massaro's biggest title opportunity took place in 2007 at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan for WrestleMania 23 where she faced Melina for the WWE Women's Championship.

Though their match lasted less than four minutes, it would be the last time a woman's title would be defended at WrestleMania until AJ Lee defended the Diva's Championship at WrestleMania 30.

It would also be the last time a woman's title was defended in a singles match until WrestleMania 34 when Asuka faced Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On behalf of all at Sportskeeda, we offer our condolences to Ashley's family and friends during this time of tragedy.