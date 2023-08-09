Details of former WWE star's very real backstage conversation with Paul Heyman

Recently, details emerged of Paul Heyman's backstage conversation with former WWE star Josiah Williams.

In April 2019, Williams signed with WWE and became an on-air digital talent, where he started working with the performance center and NXT. He used to appear on the company's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channels. He also served as a hype man on the developmental brand.

In a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Josiah Williams said he was not officially listed as an announcer but was still part of the roster.

He added that he didn't know how to get recognized as an announcer, so he talked to Paul Heyman about it. Heyman advised him to keep doing his stuff and create a position for himself that the management couldn't say no to.

"So, I was talking to Paul Heyman of just like, ‘Man, how do I get over this hump?’ So, he told me, ‘Just find a way to be undeniable.’ I said, ‘What do you mean by that?’ He’s like, ‘No matter what you’re doing, right? Because you’re someone who you’re editing your own stuff, you’re filming your own stuff, camera, and audio. You’re on the mic, you’re off the mic, you’re interviewing talent, you’re supporting talent. You have all this stuff. Keep doing that. Create a position so that you’re literally — they can’t say no and if something happens when they do, they miss it." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Paul Heyman sent an emotional message to Kayla Braxton following her exit from WWE's The Bump

It was reported that Kayla Braxton will no longer host WWE's The Bump. Paul Heyman showed his appreciation for the announcer by sending an emotional recorded message to her.

He said it was among his greatest professional honors to work with Braxton for the last two years.

"It is one of my greatest professional honors, and personal honors, to have spent these past two years working with Kayla. I have admired this remarkable woman, even more, remarkable talent, since she first showed up here in WWE."

Fans want to see The Wiseman manage Solo Sikoa after he is done with Roman Reigns. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for him.

Would you like to see Paul Heyman as Solo Sikoa's manager? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here