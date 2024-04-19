Details of heartbreaking Bret Hart gift for current WWE star revealed

A current WWE star has shared the details of a heartbreaking gift received from her uncle and Hall of Famer, Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

The star here is Natalya, the daughter of the late Jim Neidhart. He and Bret Hart initiated The Hart Foundation stable back in the 1980s and went on to win the then-WWF Tag Team Championship twice.

Despite being a third-generation superstar, Nattie has made her name with the SmackDown Women's Championship, Divas Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship under her belt.

Jim Neidhart passed away in 2018 at the age of 63, but his memory lives long in the professional wrestling industry. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently shared a heartwarming gift she received from The Hit Man.

Natalya took to X/Twitter to reveal that during Bret Hart's trip to Australia, he drew a street art of her late father. The WWE Hall of Famer sent a picture of Jim Neidhart's sketch on Melbourne's famous street which made The Queen of Harts very emotional.

"Bret sent me this. He drew this street art of my dad on his recent trip to Australia. ❤️🇦🇺 'There’s this stretch of road in Melbourne that’s famous for its street art…' 🖤💞@BretHart. So very special—," she wrote.

Check out Nattie's tweet below:

Natalya reveals WWE legend Bret Hart's favorite place to wrestle

The Queen of Harts pulled double duty at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India back in September 2023. She went on to defeat Zoey Stark in a singles match and later failed to capture a win against Rhea Ripley.

During an interview with Sony Sports Network's Namaste India special, Nattie spoke about her excitement to compete in India. She stated that since her uncle Bret Hart told her that it was one of his favorite places to wrestle, she wanted to compete in India.

"Bret told me it’s one of his favorite places to visit because of the fans and I’ve been waiting to get to visit ever since," said Nattie.

On last week's NXT, The Queen of Harts unsuccessfully challenged Roxanne Perez for the Women's Championship. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 41-year-old star.

