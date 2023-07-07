Details on John Cena helping female star in real life after unexpected WWE loss

John Cena lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021. Bianca Belair, another featured star that night, recently opened up about Cena giving her some words of advice backstage.

Belair was originally due to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks in a WrestleMania 37 rematch. However, she lost the title to the returning Becky Lynch in an impromptu 26-second match instead.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Mail Online, Belair said Cena spoke to her behind the scenes about the unexpected booking decision:

"I will say initially it was hard. Like, why is this happening, did I do something wrong? John Cena was there that night and he shared some words with me and helped me see the bigger picture. His words will always stick with me."

The short match consisted of Lynch landing a forearm and Manhandle Slam before quickly pinning Belair to record the win. The surprising development kick-started a year-long WWE storyline between the two women, which included Lynch turning heel.

Bianca Belair is proud of her WWE storyline with Becky Lynch

Four months before SummerSlam 2021, Bianca Belair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks in the WrestleMania 37 main event. She went on to win the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Although the SummerSlam 2021 match caused Belair to question herself, she is happy with how the storyline with Lynch panned out:

"I was thinking about 26 seconds SummerSlam the other day, and I got to main event WrestleMania. That did a lot for my career, but the 26 seconds did just as much and in the long run it really worked out. I'm so proud of the work Becky and I did. A full year storyline that we brought full circle and she advocated and worked for that. It really worked out for me."

In the same interview, Belair gave her honest thoughts on possibly turning heel in WWE one day.

