Details of John Cena being unaware of talks about becoming a WWE Legend's retirement opponent

Kurt Angle has revealed that he personally never spoke to John Cena regarding having him in his retirement match at WWE WrestleMania 35.

While The Olympic Hero ended his in-ring career against Baron Corbin in 2019, he has always been honest about wanting Cena as his final opponent.

Kurt Angle has revealed in the past that he approached Vince McMahon with his ideas but didn't receive a favorable response. The WWE Chairman said that Angle had no option but to wrestle Corbin as the two stars were in a storyline.

"No, Cena was not involved in my decision to wrestle Cena at WrestleMania 35," revealed the legend on 'The Kurt Angle Show'. "That was directed towards Vince McMahon. Vince told me since I was doing a program with Baron Corbin, I had to continue the program. If I wanted Cena, I had to wrestle for another year, and that I would have Cena." [58:21 - 58:38]

The WWE Hall of Famer's physical condition, unfortunately, didn't allow him to wait a year to face John Cena. However, Kurt Angle believes that the Cenation leader would have convinced Vince McMahon to book the match had he been aware of the proposal.

"So, John didn't even know about this," continued Angle. "But I'm sure if he did, he probably would have talked Vince into letting him be my last opponent. I just didn't bother him. No (I didn't have the discussion with John Cena)." [58:39 - 59:02]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently underwent two knee replacement surgeries

The 53-year-old's incredible in-ring career ended due to long-standing health issues. Kurt Angle, though, has worked tremendously hard towards fixing his body since WrestleMania 35.

The WWE legend revealed on Twitter a few days back that he'd gone under the knife to get both his knees replaced. Here's what Angle posted from the hospital bed:

"So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I'm looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I'm always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53," tweeted the Olympic gold medalist.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53. So far so good.I start PT today.This is where I need to have a positive attitude and work extremely hard to get back to normal. But NORMAL is not something that I’m looking for. I want my knees to be exceptional. I’m always aiming higher to better myself, even at the age of 53.👍 https://t.co/ltQGAAIsMA

While Kurt Angle has not hinted at a possible in-ring return, he is gradually getting back into optimum shape.

It would be interesting to see if the former world champion gets tempted into entering the squared circle again. After all, Ric Flair is about to compete at the age of 73.

