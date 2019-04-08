×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of WWE WrestleMania 35: Amazing return, Botchy main event

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
20.40K   //    08 Apr 2019, 11:59 IST

Were the fans happy with how WrestleMania 35 turned out?
Were the fans happy with how WrestleMania 35 turned out?

Believe it or not, WWE has actually fulfilled their promise. Not long ago, they said that they'd stopped listening to the fans. And as Dave Batista would say, at WrestleMania 35, Vince McMahon gave fans what they want. All of their favorites ended up winning matches.

So this is a rare case of when the Creative actually surpassed the performers when it came to the final product. Some of the matches were really sloppy or disappointing and left fans with a sour taste in their mouth. I kept perusing the internet through WrestleMania 2019 and noticed that many fans were not very happy.

Of course, it is impossible to make every wrestling fan happy in the year 2019. But I thought that all said and done, WrestleMania 35 wasn't a gigantic bore.

Please do share your thoughts in the comments below...

#1 Best: John Cena returns in his original avatar

Elias performed before a sold-out crowd at the MetLife Stadium and truth be told, it wasn't a bad show. But then we saw a strange video package play out, and a familiar theme was heard.

John Cena stepped out on to the ramp but it wasn't the Cena we're used to. This was John Cena from back in the 'word life' days.

John Cena did not compete in a match at WrestleMania 35 as the rumors had indicated. Instead, he interrupted Elias' mini-musical segment, dropped a few savage rhymes about the WWE's resident minstrel and in general, just stole the hearts of the WWE Universe. He even teased insider terms like 'heel turn', breaking the fourth wall.

This was by far the most genuine surprise at WrestleMania and something that the WWE Universe has been yearning for, for a really long time now.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Becky Lynch WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Main event finish botched, original planned ending revealed 
RELATED STORY
Predicting The Results Of The Main Title Matches At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 controversial things WWE must do during the main event of the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Best WrestleMania Main Events Of All Time
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 6 amazing plans that were cancelled 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Not Decided Yet?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's plans for winner of WrestleMania 35 main event revealed
RELATED STORY
5 Secrets WWE told us at WWE WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 reasons behind the"Winner Take All" announcement for the main event
RELATED STORY
Errors from last year's Wrestlemania that WWE shouldn't repeat in Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us