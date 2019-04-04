WWE News: Rey Mysterio reveals exact moment where he got injured on WWE RAW (Video)

Riju Dasgupta 04 Apr 2019, 08:24 IST

Mysterio and Corbin were in the RAW main-event

What's the story?

This past week on WWE RAW (for results click here), Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio were supposed to lock horns as part of Kurt Angle's big retirement tour. The match was changed at the last minute to Baron Corbin vs. Rey Mysterio to close out the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania.

Baron Corbin picked up a big win with the End of Days. Unfortunately, during the course of the contest, Rey Mysterio suffered an ankle injury.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle has enjoyed a celebrated career spanning two decades in the sports entertainment world, where he's enthralled and entertained millions of WWE fans. He will finish his career at WrestleMania 2019 when he takes on Baron Corbin in a singles match.

Rey Mysterio has enjoyed the same level of success during his career as well. From ECW to WCW to the very top of the mountain in WWE, few can boast the career that he has enjoyed.

Mysterio will take on Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

While the match may be in peril, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe are still scheduled to take each other on at WrestleMania. Rey Mysterio confirmed the fact that he'd suffered an injury during RAW and also mentioned that he was praying to be okay in time for the big match.

Moreover, he's shown us footage of the exact point where he suffered the injury, as he landed on his ankle. I think we at Sportskeeda echo the sentiments of the sports entertainment world when we wish Mysterio a very speedy recovery. The timing of the injury could not be worse.

What's next?

The fact that Mysterio believes that he'll be ready in time is proof that the injury isn't too serious. But it's also not a storyline injury, based on the said message. We can only wait and watch to see what eventually happens.

