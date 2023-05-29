Details on John Cena unselfishly offering to lose against former WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Alberto Del Rio recently recalled how John Cena made a request to WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon before Hell in a Cell 2015.

Del Rio was let go by WWE in 2014 after a real-life incident with a member of the company's social media team. A year later, the Mexican recorded a statement-making win over Cena in his return match to capture the United States Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Del Rio said he learned how to have fun during matches by feeling the crowd's energy. He added that Cena unselfishly offered to lose the United States Championship to him in quick fashion:

"I learned that [how to have fun] from him, and it was him that night in the Staples Center telling Vince, 'No, no, no. No, El Presidente is coming back, and we owe him that for what happened with the social media guy. So, no, two minutes,'" Del Rio stated. "I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Are you sure, John?' 'Okay.' So, thank you, John, for that moment. Thank you, WWE. Thank you, Vince, Paul [Levesque, aka Triple H], and everybody involved for bringing me back." [2:47 – 3:26]

Watch the video above to hear more from Del Rio about the things he learned from John Cena during their series of matches.

How Alberto Del Rio beat John Cena so easily

Hell in a Cell 2015 began with John Cena issuing a United States Championship Open Challenge. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, appeared before introducing Alberto Del Rio as his new ally.

In a surprisingly short match, the four-time WWE world champion landed a backstabber and a superkick on Cena to capture the title.

Almost eight years on, Del Rio is thankful that Cena played a part in a moment he will remember forever:

"So, thank you to the entire company for that moment, and yes, it will stay here and here [heart and head] for the rest of my life because how many people can say I defeated John Cena fair and square in two, three minutes?" [4:33 – 4:46]

Del Rio, known outside of WWE as Alberto El Patron, still wrestles frequently at the age of 46. On April 16, he teamed up with Pentagon Jr. to defeat Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis at AAA's Triplemania XXXI event in Monterrey.

Were you surprised by Alberto Del Rio's win over John Cena? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes