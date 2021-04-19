Details on two WWE Superstars hiding from The Undertaker after pranking him

Lex Luger has revealed that he and Owen Hart once had to run out of a WWE arena after upsetting The Undertaker during a match.

The man behind The Undertaker’s character, Mark Calaway, does not like the taste of cucumbers. Various stories have emerged over the years about WWE Superstars pranking the legendary performer. On one occasion, The Undertaker was allegedly sick after Hart placed a cucumber in his iced tea.

Speaking on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Luger said he teamed up with Hart to face The Undertaker at a WWE event. Hart infuriated his opponent by hiding a cucumber in his knee pad before rubbing it in his face.

“Taker hates [cucumbers], it’s like Superman’s kryptonite. Owen got a rear chin lock on him right before we went home [end of the match] and rubbed that cucumber all in ‘Taker’s face and nose. ‘Taker was so ticked off. We ran from the ring, back to the car, I was so mad at Owen again. I go, ‘Taker’s gonna kill us!’ We ran back to the car and scurried back to the hotel before ‘Taker because he was the babyface and they won the match. So Owen had all the stuff, we get to the car into the parking lot before ‘Taker got to the back because he was gonna come kick both our butts!”

Owen Hart famously enjoyed pranking his fellow WWE Superstars. He has pulled pranks on some of WWE’s biggest names, including Edge and Vince McMahon.

Is The Undertaker really scared of cucumbers?

The Undertaker was not exempt from Owen Hart's pranks

Prior to 2020, The Undertaker mostly stayed in-character even when he was not performing inside a WWE ring. Last year, the 56-year-old began participating in out-of-character interviews to promote his Undertaker: Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network.

Speaking on Pardon My Take, the WWE icon dismissed rumors that he is afraid of cucumbers.

“Okay, let’s get this straight… I’m not scared of cucumbers. I just don’t like cucumbers, okay? But, what would happen if someone brought one in at that moment? I’ll probably leave the room, but I’m not gonna run… If they’re whole, that’s one thing. But if they’re cut up...” [H/T Comic Book]

The Undertaker officially retired in November 2020 after 30 years in WWE and 34 years in the wrestling business.

