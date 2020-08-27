Details on how Randy Orton is treated by the locker room backstage

Dolph Ziggler took on the duties of the co-host on the recent edition of RAW Talk along with Charly Caruso. One of the guests on the show was former NXT and North American Champion Keith Lee. The Limitless One made his debut on RAW in a match against 'The Viper' Randy Orton.

Talking about Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler said that there are comparisons between Lee and The Legend Killer because both of them are calculating and methodical in their approach. He, however, pointed out a major difference between them saying that unlike Randy Orton, he feels that Keith Lee is welcomed in the locker room.

Randy Orton not part of the locker room?

There have been many reports over the years suggesting how Randy Orton was never part of the locker room culture because of his antics during younger days. Even The Big Show had mentioned that unlike John Cena, who was a locker room leader, Randy Orton mostly looked out for himself.

Randy Orton is a veteran and one of the most experienced Superstars on the roster today. While he may be too big a Superstar to be 'welcome' in the locker room, there is no doubt that he has earned the respect of his peers.