Details of real-life heat between Ric Flair and Scott Steiner revealed 

Arn Anderson talked about the real-life heat that exists between Ric Flair and Scott Steiner. The two wrestlers are known for not seeing eye to eye. During the most recent episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the origin of the heat.

#TheEnforcer is back in the hot seat for another edition of #AskArn



Available now at https://t.co/TxDbkagve8 or listen ad free at https://t.co/6qmsulkjNx pic.twitter.com/M1StOw6rlH — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) August 4, 2020

Arn Anderson on Ric Flair and Scott Steiner's real-life heat

Ric Flair and Scott Steiner's heat with each other apparently goes back all the way to 1991, when Jim Herd was in charge of WCW. It appeared that Ric Flair was being pushed down the card with other wrestlers, including Scott Steiner being elevated. Soon after this, Ric Flair would leave WCW and go to WWE, before that he faced Scott Steiner at Clash of Champions.

“Ric had a match with Scottie on a big show… Clash of Champions maybe. And it had some time involved and apparently Scottie did not like the match because he felt like Ric held back or tanked or something.”

“There was just a conspiracy in somebody’s mind, one way or the other. The match was not what either one of them wanted it to be. I think they carried that and it just built and built and built. And when you’re the booker, and Ric was the booker, you’re always going to have some enemies and you’re going to have some confidants. I think it was one of those situations.”

Lance Storm also wrote a blog about the controversy surrounding the match between Ric Flair and Scott Steiner. He commented on the issues surrounding the match and what went on with both Ric Flair and Scott Steiner.

#OnThisDayInWWE 20 years ago, the @ScottSteiner promo on Ric Flair and WCW that got him suspended for 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/CjOPrYrRBS — On This Day in WWE (@WWEotd) February 7, 2020

"This is where the fun and speculation begins. Steiner has done interviews since, out right burying Ric for this match, claiming that Flair cut his legs out from under him. Ric has also commented on the match claiming he did no such thing, which leaves us to speculate. From my vantage point as a guy who has wrestled both of these guys, and seen a ton of their work, I think it's a little bit of both. I think the biggest problem was that they had very contradictory styles. Scotty had been getting over with a more physical style of match that involved some Steiner specific moves, like the Tilt-a-whirl Slam, The Tiger Driver, The Frankensteiner, etc. These moves were a big part of what fans liked about Scott Steiner, and Ric has the bumps he likes to take and is used to running a match his way. Whenever the match felt like it was starting to pick up for Scotty, Ric would cut him off. There were several instances where you could tell Steiner was trying to set up his trademark offense and Ric would block it or shut it down. Ric also dominated a much larger portion of this match than I think any match I've seen him in before. This may have been subconscious, because he was feeling the pressure of the office wanting his run on top to come to an end and wanting to prove them wrong."

It has appeared that now both Ric Flair and Scott Steiner might have put the past behind them, but it cannot be said for certain.