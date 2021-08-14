Scott Steiner believed he was a better heel than a WWE legend; details of their argument revealed (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted and spoke about his experiences working with Scott Steiner.

Ray and Booker T, collectively known as the Harlem Heat, fought some memorable battles against The Steiner Brothers (Rick and Scott Steiner) in WCW. Stevie Ray revealed that Scott Steiner even ended up having a big argument with Booker T.

Steiner apparently told Booker T backstage at a show in Germany several years ago that he could be a better heel than the WWE Hall of Famer. The latter took pride in his work and retorted by claiming that he could be a better babyface than Scott Steiner.

Stevie Ray recalled the argument reached an unlikely crescendo during their match. The Harlem Heat were heels at the time as Rick and Scott Steiner portrayed babyfaces in the feud.

However, the teams decided to switch positions midway during their match in Germany, just so that Scott Steiner and Booker T could settle their argument.

"I remember one time we were in Germany, and him and my brother were arguing the whole loop about; he said he could be a better heel than my brother. My brother was like, 'I can be a better babyface than you any day of the week.' So, in the middle of a match that we were having in Germany, they turned into the heels, and my brother and I turned into the babyfaces. Just to satisfy these two suckers' argument, you know what I'm saying? Then we have got to do the finish; everybody has to do what the other team would have done. Oh my god, that was the craziest thing!" recalled Stevie Ray.

"Only Scott Steiner and my brother could get to a boiling point like that" - WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray

As revealed by Stevie Ray, Harlem Heat began working as faces in the match, forcing them to change many spots on the fly. He said the teams had not planned to switch roles before their bout, and it all happened on the spur of the moment.

The "boys" in the locker room were also amused by how the teams went off-script to resolve a disagreement between Scott Steiner and Booker T.

"I was just glad they finally got it over with," continued Stevie Ray, "because all the boys had a, oh my god, they were laughing so hard! Nobody had ever seen anything like that. Harlem Heat became the babyfaces, and Steiners became the heels, and they were in the middle of the match. We didn't go into the match, you know, thinking this is going to happen. All of a sudden, the argument got so big in the ring that we were like, 'Okay, let's do it right now.' And then it happened. I'm like, 'Lord Jesus Christ.' Only Scott Steiner and my brother could get to a boiling point like that. It's crazy! Me and Rick were innocent bystanders. We ain't got nothing to do with it (laughs)."

Scott Steiner and Booker T had several matches against each other in WCW, WWE, and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and they seemed to have pushed each other with a healthy professional rivalry.

During the latest UnSKripted episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Stevie Ray also shared his thoughts on AEW's programming, the recent Max Caster controversy, and many other topics.

