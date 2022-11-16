Details on The Undertaker throwing a chair backstage in a fit of rage after watching WWE match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently recalled how The Undertaker reacted after the infamous Montreal Screwjob went down in the ring at Survivor Series 1997.

The more said about the Montreal Screwjob, the less. Bret Hart losing his WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels despite never tapping out to the Sharpshooter applied by the latter has been discussed to death by fans. The endlessly fascinating incident, which created furor backstage, has kept fans riveted.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo disclosed some juicy details about how The Undertaker reacted. Russo recalled that The Phenom, who was sitting beside him backstage, lost his cool upon seeing Bret Hart lose the WWE Championship.

Furthermore, the former WWE writer added that The Deadman picked up the chair he was sitting on and threw it across the room in anger.

"The scariest thing for me, bro, was Taker sitting next to me. And when I watched that, and it then registered, holy s**t, that's kind of what I suggested and then I saw how hot Taker was. He picked up the chair he was sitting on and threw it across the room. So, I was like 'Holy s**t'. It was a situation you just didn't know what was gonna happen," said Vince Russo. (7:55 - 8:33)

The Undertaker on being angry with Vince McMahon over Montreal Screwjob

A couple of years back, in an interview, The Undertaker confessed to being furious with Vince McMahon for how things panned out at Survivor Series 1997.

The Phenom stated he was also disappointed over not being called to solve the issue as he believed he could have done the "business" for WWE.

“I was pissed about the whole thing because I felt like there, I possibly could’ve been used to get what we needed. Take Shawn out of this, let me do it, and then I’ll do business on the other side, and I think Bret probably would’ve went for that. There was such disdain at that time between the two of them, and Bret was leaving. But I was just kind of, at that point, I was like, if… it’s (McMahon’s) company and he did what he thought was best, but I was like, ‘Dude, I think I could’ve helped this whole thing out. I’m right here and you know I’m gonna do business,’” said The Phenom.

The Undertaker reveals how the infamous 'Montreal Screwjob' went down #WWE

Thankfully, though, this didn't fracture the relationship between The Undertaker and McMahon for long, as the former has remained with WWE even after retiring.

