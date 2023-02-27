Details on The Usos calling up WWE legend to seek permission for using iconic move (Exclusive)

D-Von Dudley has picked The Usos as his Tag Team of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Moreover, he also revealed details of receiving a call from them seeking permission to use his and Bubba Ray's iconic 3D finisher.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been dominating the tag team landscape for several months now. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have defeated virtually every tag team on the promotion's roster. Considering how things are shaping up, The Usos could face their biggest roadblock yet at WrestleMania 39, where Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are expected to challenge them.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, D-Von Dudley picked Jimmy and Jey Uso as the "Tag Team of the Year" 2022. He also lavished praise on Toxic Attraction, which was recently disbanded, for winning over many fans.

"I think a lot of people, fan-wise, would probably pick Toxic Attraction, and I say that with a lot of respect because these are beautiful women. Not only with Mandy Rose, but Gigi and Jacy are also beautiful women, and they know what they are doing. But I gotta with the most success. The tag team which is putting tag team wrestling back on the map again is The Usos," said D-Von Dudley.

Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned FTR, saying he was well aware of what the AEW tag team was capable of accomplishing inside the ring. Dudley recalled The Usos calling him to seek permission to use his and Bubba Ray's 3D finisher at WWE Day 1 2022 in a match against The New Day.

"I'm not taking away anything from FTR, whom I know as The Revival. I have worked with them as a producer in WWE, so I know what they are capable of, but I just think The Usos have that edge. I'm very, very honored that The Usos could use the 3-D finish, and they even called me to ask if it was okay. 'How do we make it look like you and Bubba?' I think they are blowing it out of the water," said D-Von Dudley. (4:29 - 5:33)

Check out the full video below:

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

D-Von Dudley on The Usos' ups and downs in WWE

It's no secret that The Usos have faced their share of struggles outside the ring, especially Jimmy Uso's legal battles due to DUI charges. D-Von Dudley feels such ups and downs are part and parcel of the wrestling business and that no one has succeeded without facing hardships in their way.

"With all the success this year, they have also had bumps in the road, which we are familiar with, but you know something? That's life. I don't know anybody in the wrestling business that hasn't had a bump in the road but got over it and become successful," added Dudley. (5:34 - 5:51)

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



- per Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is currently slated to main event Night 1 of #WrestleMania on Saturday, April 1.- per @WRKDWrestling Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is currently slated to main event Night 1 of #WrestleMania on Saturday, April 1.- per @WRKDWrestling https://t.co/m4h4NBo8L9

Jey and Jimmy Uso's association with Roman Reigns as part of Bloodline has paid rich dividends, with the stable being the most important part of WWE's programming.

Fans can check out the official website of D-Von Academy here, a wrestling school in Central Florida run by pro wrestling legend D-Von Dudley.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes