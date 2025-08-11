Details of Triple H's Hulk Hogan Funeral Speech Revealed by B. Brian Blair (Exclusive)

Triple H gave a speech at Hulk Hogan's funeral service in Clearwater, Florida, on August 5. B. Brian Blair, a WWE star from 1985 to 1988, enjoyed listening to the 14-time World Champion's "all-encompassing" words about The Hulkster's career.
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The WWE icon broke into the wrestling business alongside Blair in 1977. The two became friends and remained close for almost five decades.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Blair spoke about Hogan's son Nick giving a speech at the funeral. He also praised Triple H for sharing an honest account of Hogan and Eric Bischoff's impact when WCW feuded with WWE in the 1990s.
"Nick's [speech] was obviously the bond between him and his dad," Blair said. "Hunter [Triple H] encapsulated what Terry meant to the business, what he meant to everybody that ever knew him. Hunter's speech was all-encompassing. He had pretty much Terry's life in the wrestling industry, so it was awesome. He talked about how he [Hulk Hogan] built two companies. He doesn't pull any punches on the fact that WCW almost took over, and, of course, Eric was there." [12:11 – 13:00]
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
Watch the video above to hear Blair disclose details about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon starting a chant at the memorial service.
B. Brian Blair on Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan's WCW success
In 1996, Hulk Hogan turned heel at WCW Bash at the Beach in one of the most shocking moments in wrestling history. The storyline led to the creation of the legendary New World Order (nWo) faction, which originally consisted of Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.
B. Brian Blair believes former WCW President Eric Bischoff deserves credit for his management of the now-defunct organization:
"I like Eric. A lot of people say negative things about Eric, but if it wasn't for Eric the boys wouldn't be making the money they make now. He might have wasted a lot of Ted Turner's money, but at least it went to the boys, so I have no qualms over that. Together, they created the New World Order. That was one of the hottest [acts], Hogan's heel turn." [13:02 – 13:36]
WWE paid tribute to Hogan with 10-bell salutes on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. Triple H also narrated a video package of the legendary wrestler's career highlights.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!