Details on WWE allegedly scrapping plans for former champion to win World Heavyweight Title

Former WWE Superstar Rico Constantino recently revealed that he was supposed to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

After spending a few years in development, Rico debuted on the main roster in March 2002. He spent about two years as a regular competitor on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW, during which he held the WWE Tag Team Championship and World Tag Team Title. However, the 61-year-old was released from his contract in November 2004.

During a recent interview with Cafe de Rene, Rico revealed that he was scheduled to defeat Booker T and win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, apparently, the company later scrapped those plans.

"Well, they were getting ready for a, I was gonna hold the Heavyweight Title. So, they wanted to get me with Booker. So, that was gonna be my next move. But something unfortunate happened a few weeks later and I don't wanna get into it. [...] But something happened involving Booker and Test and there went my title run. [...] I was supposed to take Booker's title. [IC title?] No, the big one. He was holding the big one. [...] And I just don't think Booker wanted to drop the title to me," he said. [From 1:15:31 - 1:17:01]

Rico Constantino is open to WWE return on one condition. Check out the details here.

When did Booker T hold the World Heavyweight Title in WWE?

During his interview with Cafe de Rene, Rico Constantino pointed out that he did not remember the year the company planned for him to win Booker T's World Heavyweight Title. However, the 58-year-old Hall of Famer held the title only twice in the Stamford-based promotion after winning it four times in WCW.

In July 2001, Booker T defeated Kurt Angle on RAW to capture the then-WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He held the title for only 20 days before dropping it to The Rock at SummerSlam.

The Hall of Famer did not win the title again until July 2006, when it became known as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He held it for 126 days before losing it to Batista at Survivor Series.

Ultimate Wrestling Trivia @UltWresTrivia @BookerT5x On an episode of RAW in 2001, Booker T defeated Kurt Angle in a No Disqualification Match (after a Stunner from Austin) to become the WCW World Heavyweight Champion for the fifth and final time!!! 5x 5x 5x 5x 5x #OTD On an episode of RAW in 2001, Booker T defeated Kurt Angle in a No Disqualification Match (after a Stunner from Austin) to become the WCW World Heavyweight Champion for the fifth and final time!!! 5x 5x 5x 5x 5x #OTD @BookerT5x https://t.co/FfY3ATANLl

Rico Constantino says Bruce Prichard lied about slapping him. Check out the story here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes