Dexter Lumis injured during NXT Triple Threat

On last week's NXT, Dexter Lumis defeated Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher, two favorites, to advance to the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX. The Tortured Artist has been on a roll ever since he began stalking the Undisputed Era a few months ago.

He was able to finish the bout by trapping the extraordinary mat technician Thatcher, in the Anaconda Vice, putting Timothy Thatcher to sleep. It was a marquee victory for Dexter Lumis, putting him within reach of his first championship in NXT.

Sadly, though, he may not make it to NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Dexter Lumis injured his ankle during NXT

In the middle of their triple threat match, Dexter Lumis was trapped in an ankle lock by Timothy Thatcher. Unfortunately, it looks like Thatcher did quite a bit of damage. The NXT injury report from last week stated that he had suffered an osteochondral lesion to the talus. However, according to WWE, the injury is much worse than they originally thought.

The ankle injury @DexterLumis suffered in his Triple Threat Match last week is more severe than previously reported. https://t.co/eWfUs8L4i3 pic.twitter.com/PnMDlrLPY2 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 5, 2020

"WWE Digital has learned that the severity of the ankle injury suffered by Dexter Lumis is worse than previously reported. In last week’s NXT Injury Report, it was revealed that Lumis had suffered an osteochondral lesion to the talus after a grueling battle with Finn Bálor and Timothy Thatcher for a North American Championship Match opportunity. Lumis won the bout, but the growing severity of his ankle injury has raised some questions around Lumis’ status for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX."

If Lumis fails to get cleared, what will happen to his spot? Will we see a last chance bout, sort of what we saw with the NXT Women's Championship #1 Contender Ladder Match after WrestleMania? Stay tuned as this situation unfolds!