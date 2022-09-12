Dexter Lumis interferes in main event of WWE Live Event in Colorado Springs

WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis has continued his haunting of The Miz at a WWE house show which emanated from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The RAW brand edition of WWE Saturday Night's main event featured a number of exciting match-ups and title defenses. The 24/7 Title changed hands four times on the night, with Nikki A.S.H., Dana Brooke, Tamina, and even a WWE Referee capturing the belt.

It saw hometown hero Bobby Lashley defend his United States Championship against The Miz. Tommaso Ciampa was at ringside for the match, which was contested as a Street Fight.

Ciampa tried to get involved on behalf of the A-Lister, but Dexter Lumis came to assist Lashley, allowing The All Mighty to retain his title. Dexter then carried the prone Mike Mizanin out of the arena over his shoulder.

The Judgment Day defeated Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles at the event. On top of that, Rey Mysterio defeated Mr. Money In The Bank, Austin Theory via pinfall.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair teamed up with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to defeat Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.

What has Dexter Lumis been up to on Monday Night RAW?

Though this is the most recent example of Lumis kidnapping The Miz, it certainly isn't the first time.

Over the past few weeks on WWE RAW, Lumis has taunted the two-time WWE Champion in various ways. He has dragged the A-Lister out of the arena, hid in the backseat of his car, appeared in the crowd during a title match, and popped out from under the ring as The Miz climbed out of a steel cage.

After the latter incident, he tossed the Cleveland native over his shoulder and carried him up the ramp.

Dexter Lumis also returned to NXT 2.0 behind Indi Hartwell after a loss, and the two reunited for the raucous crowd. He was then arrested after handing Indi a note which said "I love you forever" and "goodbye, for now." This implies that Indi may be aligned with Dexter when called to the main roster

What did you think of these Live Event results? Would you like to see InDex reunited on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

