Dexter Lumis posts new photo on Twitter; shows of brilliant shape post-WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis (real-life Samuel Robert Shaw) recently posted a photo of himself on social media, looking to be in top shape.

WWE decided to part ways with Lumis along with nine other NXT stars last month. Before securing a deal with the wrestling juggernaut, he was a well-known figure on the independent circuit.

The former NXT star served the developmental brand for three years, starting in 2019. During this time, he has had some notable matches with the likes of Roderick Strong and Theory. He was also seen donning a new character during his NXT run, which led to fans calling him the "Tortured Artist."

The 38-year-old recently took to Twitter to post a photo of himself showing the superstar in an exquisite physique. He was seen standing on a beach with his cap and shades on.

You can check out the tweet below:

Jim Cornette sees potential in Dexter Lumis

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the recent release of the former IMPACT Wrestling star.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette explained that the promotion did not do a good job in bringing the best out of him. He further went on to hail Lumis' talent and believes that he has the right kind of physique to flourish as a wrestler.

"You know, I like the guy [Dexter Lumis] under there. I've said before, I don't like Dexter Lumis, I get where they were going [with the] spooky movie, serial killer, but he was made too clean, too non-scary, too ineffective, and a little bit slow and plodding. But the guy underneath there, Sam Shaw, he is a talented guy - he's big, he's got the size, he can move around, he can work a bit, he's an artist."

As of yet, there has been no update on Lumis' future. It will be interesting to see when he returns to action and whether he can again make a name for himself on the independent circuit or with any other promotion.

