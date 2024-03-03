Dexter Lumis looks completely unrecognizable almost a year after his last WWE match

Dexter Lumis hasn't wrestled a WWE match since May 2023 but it appears that he could finally be on his way back to the ring if his recent updates are anything to go by.

Many fans feel the RAW Superstar has been underutilized by the creative team over the past year since it was noted back in December that he was injury-free and awaiting creative direction.

Lumis recently took to his Instagram stories to share a rare update showing how much work he has been doing behind the scenes. The star now looks shredded after just four weeks of intense workouts.

Dexter Lumis has been working hard outside of the ring

Lumis also shared a picture of a Chucky doll sitting on a ring apron, which shows that he is back in the ring and possibly could be preparing himself to be part of WrestleMania in a few weeks time.

Dexter Lumis hasn't wrestled a singles match on WWE RAW since February 2023

Dexter Lumis was re-signed by Triple H after he took creative control of WWE and was then thrust into a storyline with The Miz, which allowed him to work with Johnny Gargano and seemingly reunite The Way.

After Candice LeRae returned and Gargano reunited with Tommaso Ciampa, it appeared as though there was no longer a place for Lumis, whose most recent singles match was a win over Baron Corbin on WWE RAW back in February 2023.

It's unclear what the future holds for the star since DIY is locked in a storyline pushing for the tag team championships and it doesn't seem that there's a place for him to return with the stable.

Lumis may be served better by making the switch over to WWE SmackDown and starting afresh on his own. Nick Aldis has been interested in signing some of the biggest free agents since taking the reins on the blue brand and Lumis could be someone that he's interested in if he wants to leave RAW.

Do you think Lumis will make his WWE return ahead of WrestleMania XL next month? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section.

