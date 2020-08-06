Dexter Lumis out of NXT TakeOver XXX; Singles matches to determine final spots in North American title Ladder match

The ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship took another swerve on the road to TakeOver: XXX. After Damian Priest qualified earlier in the night, NXT GM William Regal broke the news that Dexter Lumis was out of the match due to an ankle injury he sustained last week.

In order to fill the final two spots in the ladder match, the four Superstars that were not pinned in their respective triple threat matches will face off in two singles matches. The winners of those two matches will earn the final slots at TakeOver: XXX.

Unfortunately, due to injury, @DexterLumis has been removed from the #NorthAmericanTitle #LadderMatch.



Therefore, in two weeks on #WWENXT, there will be two one-on-one matches between the Superstars who were not pinned or submitted in their respective #TripleThreat Matches. pic.twitter.com/q3drIzZhRW — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020

Opportunities come, opportunities go in NXT

Lumis defeated two tough opponents last week in former NXT Champion Finn Balor and a dangerous Timothy Thatcher. Lumis choked Thatcher out to earn his spot at TakeOver: XXX, but at a cost. During his announcement about the final two matches for qualifiers, Regal revealed that Lumis unfortunately suffered an ankle injury last week that would take him out of the match.

In his place, four other performers will have a chance to grab their spots in the North American Championship Ladder Match. Regal announced that those who were not pinned in their respective matches would face off in two singles matches in two weeks on NXT. The winners of those two matches would then be added to the ladder match at TakeOver: XXX.

Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano allegedly complained to Regal about their matches and were added to the two singles bouts. Since Ridge Holland was not pinned in his match, he will also have another shot. Next week's qualifying triple threat will provide the fourth competitor for those two singles bouts announced by Regal. Things are certainly heating up on the road to TakeOver: XXX and SummerSlam.