"They would've never gotten that opportunity without it" – WWE veteran Diamond Dallas Page credits Hall of Famer for rise of current superstars

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page has been an influential figure for many prominent superstars in the industry. The veteran recently credited former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff and Konnan for the 'smaller guys' in the industry getting the push they deserved.

Diamond Dallas Page has often been cited as a good samaritan, assisting many Hall of Famers and superstars with their turbulent lives. He's also been open about his thoughts on the industry.

On the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, the former WCW star said Bischoff was responsible for kickstarting the careers of many WWE Superstars. He added that Konnan also played a crucial role in the upliftment of Rey Mysterio and the likes:

“You got to remember, back then, there were no smaller guys. They never would’ve gotten a shot. It was Eric Bischoff they owe a debt of gratitude. Because he’s the one. And Konnan. Konnan’s the one that’s been booking those guys for forever. Konnan is the one who brought everybody in." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Page said they loved it when WWE introduced fans to stars from WCW Monday Nitro. He stated that current AEW talents like Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson wouldn't have garnered the opportunities they did if not for Bischoff and Konnan:

"When they first brought in all those guys into Nitro, the fans, the real fans loved it. Because they’d been seeing guys from there to when you watch Daniel Bryan and Kenny Omega and those guys come through the independent world. They would’ve never gotten that opportunity without it.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Diamond Dallas Page believes that Theory will succeed in WWE

Since his departure from the company, the DDP has made many sporadic appearances in WWE. In 2019, he had a brief stint at AEW, where he made an appearance at their Double or Nothing event.

On a recent episode of The Bro Show, DDP said the current WWE United States Champion Theory has all it takes to make it big in the industry. He added that Theory and AEW's MJF are the two young talents most likely to break out as megastars:

"That guy, only he can sc**w this up. Because he's got it. He's got it for me, with capital 'IT'. He's got the look. See his guns, not many people have got them. If you go head-to-head, I'm sure Cena is more jacked, maybe, I don't know. But both those guys look great. He's a handsome kid on top of that. I look at him as a young guy, and I look at MJF, a young dude who really gets it. Like they get what they're doing."

Diamond Dallas Page also cited his interest in competing against Randy Orton but was unable to. He teased a potential match with The Viper, talking about his 'Legend Killer' days.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh