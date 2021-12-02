WWE Hall of Famer announced as next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Peacock recently announced that the next episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions will take place on December 19, 2021 (Sunday).

2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) will be interviewed by The Texas Rattlesnake in the next episode. DDP, a former world champion, was one of WCW's stars before it was bought by Vince McMahon.

He was one of the few major stars to accept the buyout of contracts and immediately joined McMahon's promotion. He debuted in WWE (then WWF) on June 18, 2001, when he was unveiled as the stalker of The Undertaker's wife.

DDP won the tag team championship and the European championship, but his career couldn't touch the heights it had in WCW. He last wrestled for WWE in the Andre Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 32.

DDP also competed in AEW, teaming up with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes to take on MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade in a losing effort. It was his last match in the squared circle.

Broken Skull Sessions has hosted multiple WWE legends and Hall of Famers, including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, and many more. The show features in-depth conversations ranging from professional wrestling careers to personal lives.

In the most recent episode, former world champion Jeff Hardy spoke about a variety of topics, including his arrest in 2009, fighting Matt Hardy at Wrestlemania, and more.

