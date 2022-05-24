Did Bron Breakker wear Rick Steiner's old singlet at NXT Spring Breakin'?

NXT Champion Bron Breakker recently revealed whether he wore his father Rick Steiner's singlet during Spring Breakin.

Breakker defended his NXT Championship against Joe Gacy on a special episode of NXT 2.0 on May 3, 2022, called Spring Breakin'. While Bron made his entrance during the show, the commentary team pointed out that the singlet he wore that day was the same one his father wore on the first episode of Monday Night RAW on January 11, 1993.

The singlet was hot pink in color with numbers in black plastered all over.

The NXT Champion recently appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he was asked whether that singlet was the same one his father wore. Breakker stated that it was a replica.

The NXT Champion later went on to explain why he had to get a replica instead of using the real one.

"There are a few others [singlets] that I have that are his. I couldn't find the one with the numbers and stuff. So I just found pictures of what he looked like, the singlet looked like back then and had the same thing made," said Bron Breakker. [43:51 - 44:07]

Is there any singlet of his father that Bron Breakker wore on TV?

Despite stating that the outfit he wore at Spring Breakin' wasn't his father's iconic singlet, the NXT Champion did reveal that at least one attire that he has worn on television is Rick Steiner's.

"I've got a few of his singlets that are from that time, like this one right here that I wear on a weekly basis, that's his. Yeah it's his from the 90s." [43:34 - 49:49]

While Rick Steiner wore singlets for most of his in-ring career, his brother and Bron's uncle Scott Steiner shifted to tights as he moved on to his "Big Poppa Pump" gimmick. It is to be seen how the NXT Champion's outfit will evolve throughout his career.

