"Did you eat you?" - Unbelievable changes by released WWE star leaves Corey Graves stunned

There have been more than a few releases from WWE recently, and one star's radical changes have stunned Corey Graves completely. The WWE commentator shared as much while reacting to the photo posted by the star. The star in question is Rick Boogs, aka Eric Bugenhagen.

Boogs was let go from the company during the mass cuts after the Endeavor merger with WWE. While many employees were let go, several stars, including Boogs, were released from their contracts.

The star had even blamed the removal of Vince McMahon for his career in the company not working out. He also claimed there was a conspiracy against him by certain members of the management team, which was why he was let go. All this came out of nowhere for fans, as Boogs had not addressed company matters publicly before.

Since being let go, though, the star appears to have focused on working out a lot, and his physique seems unbelievable. Corey Graves was left shocked and said as much, asking the star if he had eaten himself to get that big.

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves was not alone with this question, as fans were also expressing their disbelief in the comments.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE