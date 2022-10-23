"Did he hit a fan with it?" - Wrestling world reacts to Von Wagner's ladder spot from NXT Halloween Havoc

Tonight at Halloween Havoc, Von Wagner competed in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship. Other than Wagner, the five-way ladder match consisted of former champion Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, newcomer Oro Mensah, and eventual winner Wes Lee.
During a spot in the match, Wagner tried to position the ladder between the ring and the barricade in front of the live crowd. He almost hit a female fan with a long steel ladder while tussling with Mensah outside the ring.
You can check out the spot in the video below:
The wrestling world quickly took to Twitter to react on the spot that Wagner almost botched. While some fans found it hilarious, most of them were critical of Wagner for being unsafe.
Check out the reactions below:
That wasn't the only risky thing that Wagner did in the entire match. Moments before Lee became the new NXT North American Champion, Wagner threw him outside the ring, which also sparked some reactions online.
All things considered, the fan was not physically hurt, so it's all good for Wagner. It remains to be seen what will be next for him since he failed to capture the North American Championship.
What did you make of the Ladder match at Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments section below.
