"Did he hit a fan with it?" - Wrestling world reacts to Von Wagner's ladder spot from NXT Halloween Havoc

Tonight at Halloween Havoc, Von Wagner competed in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship. Other than Wagner, the five-way ladder match consisted of former champion Carmelo Hayes, Nathan Frazer, newcomer Oro Mensah, and eventual winner Wes Lee.

During a spot in the match, Wagner tried to position the ladder between the ring and the barricade in front of the live crowd. He almost hit a female fan with a long steel ladder while tussling with Mensah outside the ring.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Von Wagner almost hit a fan with the ladder Von Wagner almost hit a fan with the ladder 😭😭😭 https://t.co/SUk3hlgbU2

The wrestling world quickly took to Twitter to react on the spot that Wagner almost botched. While some fans found it hilarious, most of them were critical of Wagner for being unsafe.

Dave Knows @DaveKnowsThings #NXTHalloweenHavoc So not only does Von Wagner leave the ring to get a ladder when there's already one in the ring, but the one he goes to get is too big and can't get it from under the ring. And did he hit a fan with it? What a way to run a railroad #NXTHalloweenHavoc So not only does Von Wagner leave the ring to get a ladder when there's already one in the ring, but the one he goes to get is too big and can't get it from under the ring. And did he hit a fan with it? What a way to run a railroad

Daddy Wendy's @KawhiMeABurner Von Wagner hit a fan with the ladder? Wow NXT has a problem with green unsafe workers, this is why they need to get a performance center smh Von Wagner hit a fan with the ladder? Wow NXT has a problem with green unsafe workers, this is why they need to get a performance center smh

‏🛸 @LUVVALPHA the crowd chanting no when Von Wagner set up that ladder the crowd chanting no when Von Wagner set up that ladder 😭😭😭😭

ℝ𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕤 𝕊ℤℕ🏳️‍🌈/𝓡𝓱𝓮𝓪 𝓲𝓼 𝓟𝓪𝓹𝓲 😈 @Rollins_SZN #WWENXT Von Wagner just hit a lady with a ladder and the crowd started to chant “Asshole” Von Wagner just hit a lady with a ladder and the crowd started to chant “Asshole” 😂😂😂 #WWENXT

‏🛸 @LUVVALPHA Von Wagner is literally terrible Von Wagner is literally terrible

Fangirl 🦋 Get well soon Hangman Page! 🤠💗 @HangmanBayBay13 Von Wagner hitting a fan with a ladder don't surprise me. he sucks and is unsafe. hes always been sloppy af. hope that fan is ok Von Wagner hitting a fan with a ladder don't surprise me. he sucks and is unsafe. hes always been sloppy af. hope that fan is ok

Todd, but it's Halloween so scarier. @ToddBollocks That video of Von Wagner almost hitting a fan in the head with the ladder is very funny for me because in my head-canon he is a real thawed out, reanimated neanderthal. That video of Von Wagner almost hitting a fan in the head with the ladder is very funny for me because in my head-canon he is a real thawed out, reanimated neanderthal.

Isaiah ‘Snitch’ Scott @HappyCorbin Von Wagner hit a fan with a ladder lmfaooooo Von Wagner hit a fan with a ladder lmfaooooo

Robert Percy (He/Him/His) @astweetedbyRP



#HalloweenHavoc "Von Wagner nearly injured a member of the audience with a ladder" is the kind of sentence that you would only hear or see in professional wrestling. "Von Wagner nearly injured a member of the audience with a ladder" is the kind of sentence that you would only hear or see in professional wrestling.#HalloweenHavoc

That wasn't the only risky thing that Wagner did in the entire match. Moments before Lee became the new NXT North American Champion, Wagner threw him outside the ring, which also sparked some reactions online.

All things considered, the fan was not physically hurt, so it's all good for Wagner. It remains to be seen what will be next for him since he failed to capture the North American Championship.

What did you make of the Ladder match at Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments section below.

